ISL 2017: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

NorthEast United FC take on newbies Jamshedpur FC in the second match of Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. The Tata Group-owned Jamshedpur FC are set to make their debut in ISL as well as in Indian football. The Tata group have been involved in Indian football for a very long time with the Tata Football Academy (TFA) producing players who went on to represent India in the past two decades.

Game NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Date Saturday, November 18 Time 8 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecasted with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India TV channels Online streams Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.