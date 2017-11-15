ISL 2017: NorthEast United FC squad analysis - Highlanders hope to reach playoffs

As the count to the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) ticks down, Goal analyses the strengths and weaknesses of each of the ten clubs participating this time around.

Next in line are NorthEast United FC, who are hoping to reach the playoffs for the first time in the fourth season of the tournament.

The John Abraham-owned outfit are one of the two teams who have been ousted from the league stage in all the three editions of ISL. After Aizawl FC won the I-League last season it is the now NorthEast United's turn to bring some glory for their fans.

They have roped in new coach Joao De Deus after Nelo Vingada left to take over the Malaysian national team and understandably have a new look squad. In came Joao de Deus and the Portuguese is expected to take the club to unchartered territory of making it into the play-offs.

This is how their squad looks like for ISL 4:

Goalkeepers: Rehenesh TP, Gurpreet Singh Chabhal, Ravi Kumar

Defenders: Abdul Hakku, Gursimral Gill, Nirmal Chettri, Reagan Singh, Robert Lalthlamuana, Sambinha, Jose Goncalves, Martin Diaz.

Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Lalrindika Ralte, Larempuia Fanai, Malemngamba Meitei, Sushil Meitei, Marcinho, Adilson Goiano, Halicharan Narzary.



Forwards: Danilo, Luis Paez, Odair Fortes, Seminlen Doungel.

Strengths

NorthEast United FC, representing that region of the country which is supposed to be one of the hotbeds of Indian football, has failed to make a mark in the cash-rich league so far. However, this season they have put together a fairly decent squad.

The strongest position in the NorthEast United squad is their midfield. They have two vital cogs in their midfield arsenal - Lalrindika Ralte and Rowllin Borges. Rowllin is a trusted lieutenant of Indian coach Stephen Constantine and arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the country. The strong, tall midfielder plays a pivotal role in his team. Naturally, he was one of the two players retained by the franchise this season.