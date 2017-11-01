ISL 2017: NorthEast United FC results in pre-season

With the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) set to kick-off in less than three weeks, the various franchises have been busy fine-tuning their preparations for the league with pre-season friendly ties.

Guwahati-based outfit NorthEast United FC appointed Portuguese coach João Carlos Pires de Deus ahead of the upcoming edition after his compatriot Nelo Vingada left for the Malaysian men's senior national team job in the summer.

The John Abraham co-owned side started their pre-season training camp in Imphal from the last week of September and returned to Guwahati on 7 October.



The team, bolstered by the return of India internationals Rowllin Borges and Halicharan Narzary travelled back to the Manipur capital city to play NEROCA FC, with whom they signed a five-year strategic alliance agreement for grassroots development in the region, in their first pre-season friendly.

NorthEast United Pre-season in India Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 22 October NEROCA FC 0-2 Won

Second half goals from Danilo (57') and Sushil Meetei (89') secured a victory for NEUFC in a packed Khuman Lampak Stadium in a 2 PM kickoff. Subsequently, the team embarked on a tour of Turkey, setting up camp in the coastal city of Antalya.





NorthEast United Pre-season in Turkey Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 27 October Al-Kahraba [IRQ] 1-0 Lost 2 31 October Al-Naft SC [IRQ] 1-1 Draw

NorthEast United set up friendlies against two Iraqi Premier League sides. They lost the first by a goal but former Hapoel Tel Aviv striker Danilo's goal against Al-Naft ensured a draw for the Highlanders .