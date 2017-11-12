ISL 2017: NorthEast United’s Joao de Deus - We have the best Indian player in Rowllin Borges

NorthEast United FC are one of the two teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) who have never made it into the play-offs. The Highlanders are keen to make amends after three unsuccessful seasons in the ISL.

“The first time I spoke to John (Abraham), he said this is a team which has never reached play-offs. Our objective is to reach the play-offs. I hope the best happens this season and want to help the team reach play-offs,” said coach Joao de Deus.

The 41-year-old coach mentioned that he wouldn’t want to dwell on the mistakes made in the last three seasons at NorthEast United.

“I went to Shillong first. I watched our Under-15 and Under-18 teams. The youngsters have a lot of potential. The future of football in India and the region is bright.

“This is my first time in India. I won't think about the past. This is a new team. There are newer challenges. I am not here to speak about the past.”

Questioned on the style of play one could expect from his team, de Deus remained diplomatic in his reply without giving anything away.

“You divide football in six moments. Two most important are ball possession and scoring goals. The style depends on the situation. Sometimes you have to attack and sometimes you have to focus on the defence.

“We expect the fans to support us in numbers. We must show good football and good results. Only then they'll come and support us.”

The Portuguese coach believes that Rowllin Borges is the best Indian player and that NorthEst United have several good players with loads of experience.

