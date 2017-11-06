ISL 2017: Onus on Indian talent to step up

Since its inception, the Indian Super League (ISL) has adopted the marquee players rule which has mandated teams to sign one elite player every season. For the fourth edition though, the league has decided to do away with the mandatory marquee player rule.

Whether marquee players have achieved the desired impact over the past three seasons is another debate but the lack of them for the upcoming edition means that the onus will be on the domestic players to step up.

While marquee signings bring with them the glitz and hoopla, the ISL has always meant to be a platform to generate a developmental spurt in the quality of the Indian players on show.

The likes of Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet, Robert Pires, Roberto Carlos, Diego Forlan have graced the league over the years with their star presence while their performance has been a mixed bag,

The marquee players were always meant to be the supporting vehicle to boost the ship that is Indian football and while their performances might not have lived up to their names; their names definitely have brought added attention to the league.

