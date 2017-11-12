ISL 2017 opening ceremony: When is it, how to watch and who will be performing?
The Indian Super League (ISL) will begin its fourth edition with 10 teams competing against each other for the elusive title. The winner would get an opportunity to play the AFC Cup play-offs.
When is the ISL opening ceremony?
The ISL season four opening ceremony will take place on Friday, November 17 from 19:15 IST.
It will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi, Kerala, with Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set to perform.
How can I watch the ISL opening ceremony?
In India, the ISL opening ceremony may be watched live on Star Sports 2/HD2, Star Sports 3/HD3, Star Gold amongst a number of other TV channels as well.
|Country
|Channel
|India
|STAR Sports 2/HD2 (in English)
|STAR Sports 3/HD3, Star Gold & Star Utsav (in Hindi)
|Other Languages : Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Asianet Movies (Malayalam), Asianet Suvarna Plus (Kannada)
|Australia, USA
|Fox Sports
|Canada
|CBN, ATN Cricket Plus, ATN Punjabi Plus, ATN Bangla
|South-East Asia / Continental Europe
|Eurosport
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|Fox Sports/Zuku & Supersport
|UK / Europe / Africa
|STAR Gold
|Middle East / North Africa
|OSN
|Bangladesh
|Channel 9
To watch the opening ceremony live online, tune into the Hotstar.com website or the Hotstar Mobile App.
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage of the ceremony and all games, as it happens, on our site, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more.
Which teams are in the ISL season 4?
This year's league will feature two more teams, the JSW-owned Bengaluru FC and Tata's Jamshedpur FC, in addition to the eight franchises who have been competing in the first three editions of the ISL.
The 10 participating teams for ISL season 4:
|Team
|City/Region
|Home stadium
|ATK
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|Bengaluru FC
|Bengaluru, Karnatka
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|Chennaiyin FC
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|Delhi Dynamos
|Delhi
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|FC Goa
|Goa
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|Jamshedpur FC
|Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|Kerala Blasters
|Kochi, Kerala
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|Mumbai City
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|NorthEast United
|Guwahati, Assam
|Indira Gandhi Atletic Stadium, Guwahati
|Pune City
|Pune, Maharashtra
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
When will the ISL games be played?
Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan has been given the right to host the final, after the two-legged semi-finals take place in the second week of March 2018.
A total of 95 games are scheduled to be played in the upcoming season, including the knockout stages, with Kerala Blasters to host two-time champions ATK in the opener that kicks off at 20:00 IST after the opening ceremony.
In the league stage, the 10 teams will play each other in a home-and-away format. The league matches will be played between Wednesday and Saturday at 20:00 IST with Sunday featuring double headers at 17:30 and 20:00 IST.