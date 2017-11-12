ISL 2017 opening ceremony: When is it, how to watch and who will be performing?

The Indian Super League (ISL) will begin its fourth edition with 10 teams competing against each other for the elusive title. The winner would get an opportunity to play the AFC Cup play-offs.



When is the ISL opening ceremony?

The ISL season four opening ceremony will take place on Friday, November 17 from 19:15 IST.

It will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi, Kerala, with Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set to perform.



How can I watch the ISL opening ceremony?