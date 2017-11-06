ISL 2017: Pune City squad analysis - Marcelinho is the fresh ray of hope for Stallions

BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @Niktheblue94 on Twitter

The kick-off of the fourth edition of Indian Super League (ISL) is less than two weeks away and as ten teams prepare for five months of football extravaganza, Goal takes a look at the strengths and weaknesses of each team in the hunt for the trophy. First up are Pune City, who are looking for their first-ever knockout adventure after three relatively disappointing seasons.

Aiming for a fresh start, Pune City hired Serbian Ranko Popovic as their head coach in September and he had the likes of draft signings Kean Lewis, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Wayne Vaz and goal-keeper Vishal Kaith at his disposal. They also managed to rope in last season's top scorer Marcelinho to boost their attacking firepower ahead of the quest for glory.

FC Pune City's squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Kamaljit Singh and Anuj Kumar.

Defenders: Rafa Lopez, Damir Grgic, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Adil Khan, Pawan Kumar, Lalchhuanmawia, Wayne Vaz and Gurtej Singh.

Midfielders: Jewel Raja, Marcos Tebar, Robertino Pugliara, Jonatan Lucca, Baljit Sahni, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Harpreet Singh and Kean Lewis.

Forwards: Diego Carlos, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho and Ajay Singh.

Strengths

After plying his trade in Spain, Spanish centre-back Rafa made the switch to India in the summer and the former Getafe defender is all set to be the stronghold of Pune defence. Boasting more than 200 appearances for clubs such as Getafe and Valladolid, Lopez will help tighten the Stallions' defence which is crucial if they are to finally break their knockout hoodoo this season.

At 6 ft 1 in, Marcos Tebar is the seasoned steel in midfield that Pune needed and could turn out to be a vital cog in Popovic's bid for the title. The experienced campaigner will once again try his best to boss around in midfield, after already having tasted ISL with Delhi last year.