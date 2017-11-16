ISL 2017: Rene Meulensteen wants Berbatov and Brown to be the 'extra factor' for Kerala Blasters

BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @Niktheblue94 on Twitter

Kerala Blasters head coach Rene Meulensteen revealed that he has no injury concerns ahead of tomorrow's Indian Super League opener against ATK in Kochi. However, he admitted that the players are still a few weeks away from achieving excellent physical condition.

"We are maybe 3-4 weeks away from hitting top fitness. Everybody is fit, everybody is available to play. I can basically pick anybody to play."

Meulensteen repeated the age-old 'defence-first' philosophy and rightfully so, considering the attacking arsenal available to rivals ATK.

"The game is decided in both boxes. Not conceding is very important."

GFX Rene Meulensteen Quote More

Blasters travelled to Spain for their pre-season training. The coach said that the players have steadily improved their physical condition.