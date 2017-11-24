ISL 2017: Steve Coppell - "I felt what we have to do is harass Berbatov"

Jamshedpur FC yet to find their opening goal in Indian Super League as they manage yet another goalless draw against Kerala Blasters...

Steve Coppell was back to his old battlefield as Jamshedpur FC took on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Kochi on Friday. After guiding Kerala to the final last season, Coppell joined Indian Super League (ISL) new entrants Jamshedpur FC.

It was a frustrating 90 minutes of football which the fans witnessed in Kochi as neither of the sides could break the deadlock. Interestingly both the sides are yet to score a goal after round 2 of the ISL.

On getting a point at Kerala's fortress, Coppell said, "For that reason, its a yes. I know it's a difficult place to come to. To come away with a point and also you know we played well. I thought we had moments where we could have done better. The save the goalkeeper made from Belfort. That could have turned it our way.

"I think it was there for the taking for any team. It would have been a shame if a mistake had decided the game. We rearranged with Memo. I thought it was too hot of an atmosphere. It seems a bit ironic to me ISL this year is longer and yet we have a small squad."

Mehtab Hossain and Dimitar Berbatov shared some heated moments in the match. On the players' tussle, Coppell opined, "Before the game, we weren't going to mark him tightly. But he drifted into spaces and I wasn't happy with it. They had an interesting tussle all night. I felt what we have to do is harass him.

"We expected him to play in the deeper role. We thought that would be where he could play - where he could get most of the ball. When it became he was getting a lot of the ball."

The Jamshedpur coach refused to comment on which team played bettertonight. "I don't think it matters who is the better team. They had possession but we had shots. I don't think my goalkeeper got a shot," said the English manager.