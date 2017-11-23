ISL 2017: Steve Coppell glad to be back in Kochi, says Jameshpur has a secret airport

Jamshedpur FC manager Steve Coppell was back at Kochi at the home of his former employers as his side prepare to take on Kerala Blasters on Friday. The Englishman was glad with the reception he had received on his return to Kerala but a victory was the only thing on his mind.

“Looking to go for the win for sure. It's literally just a question of who do we play next in this case. I'm glad to be back in Kochi. The reception I have had so far been lovely,” Coppell said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Both the teams had played out goalless draws in their opening games but the experienced coach was not willing to read too much into their performances just yet.

“Too early to analyze both teams. The season is one game old. The teams are trying to get their feet. Glad to get the first game away. At the moment, it’s just a question of wait and see,” he said.

The 62-year-old was full of praise for defender Anas Edathodika and midfielder Mehtab Hossain.

“He (Anas) is a good strong character. He likes defending. He has got a strong mentality as well. I hope he just plays his natural game and continues to do what he has been doing for the last couple of years.

“Mehtab only plays one way. He is what he is. I suppose the familiarity with is why we took him. When it came to our Indian players’ draft, we made our selections early on. Every team had to think on their feet.

“Only time will tell whether it is successful,” Coppell remarked about the two Indian players.

The Englishman also had some kind words for his opposite counterpart Rene Muelensteen.

“It's a new page for most of the coaches in the ISL. You look at your international players, the core of Indian players. Rene is a really nice bloke who knows his football. I know he has had help from close by,” he said about the Dutchman.

The former Manchester City manager invoked some humour into the press conference as he made light of the lack of an airport at Jamshedpur.

“We will never ever use the travelling as an excuse. Jamshedpur has a secret airport. We don't tell anyone about it. We are the only people who use it!”