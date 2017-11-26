ISL 2017: Tactical master-class from Popovic's men exposes ATK's deficiencies in both attack and defence

After holding much of the sway in Kochi during their Indian Super League (ISL) opener, ATK would have felt a little short-changed coming away with only a solitary point for all their efforts. Nevertheless, the extremely fluid and silky game they displayed against the Kerala Blasters had shown encouraging signs for the defending champions in the latest campaign.

On Sunday though, it all came crashing down for Teddy Sheringham’s men in front of their home fans at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata. Once again their football was pleasing to the eye, to begin with as they started the game very much on the front foot. But once again, the two-time champions were found wanting in the final third of the pitch.

Four goals were smashed into the Kolkata net on the night with last season’s Golden Boot winner Marcelinho being the destructor-in-chief for FC Pune City. While ATK’s shortcomings in the attack have now become well apparent after their opening two games, it was the exposure of a soft underbelly in defence that will rankle Sheringham the most.

Manchester United youth product Tom Thorpe’s huge gaffe for Pune’s opener which allowed Emiliano Alfaro to sneak in behind the ATK defence set the tone of the night for the Kolkata team. They looked suspect at the back all throughout the 90 minutes as Popovic’s men were content to sit back and break after the opener.

Thorpe’s partnership with Jordi Figueres at the heart of the defence was made to look ordinary by Alfaro who was a menace from start to finish. The Uruguayan put in a proper No.9 performance, holding the ball up well to release the likes of Marcelinho and Diego Carlos to create havoc in the Kolkata defence.

For ATK, youngster Bipin Singh looked the part on the right-wing with his tireless running at the Pune defence. It was, in fact, his brilliant free-kick which got the hosts back into the match after the interval. His equalizer should have brought a renewed push for victory for Sheringham’s men but instead, they were sucker-punched at the other end just minutes later.