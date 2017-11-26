ISL 2017: Teddy Sheringham - ATK switched off after Bipin's goal

The former Manchester United man tasted his first defeat as a manager in India but leapt to the defense of his goalkeeper Debjit Majumder...

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK were dished out a cold serving of a homecoming to the Salt Lake Stadium after a hiatus of a season. FC Pune City spoilt the party by winning 4-1 and manager Teddy Sheringham found the result a hard pill to swallow.







"They capitalised on our mistakes but we couldn't do the same. Big margin at the end but it was a closely fought match. We came back in the match in the second half but their second goal brought back the pressure", Sheringham explained.







Marcelinho scored in the 13th minute to silence the half-empty stadium but Bipin Singh did score the equaliser in the 50th minute. The visitors scored immediately and pumped in two more to douse all hopes of a happy reunion with the venue which recently hosted the final of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup last month.







"We were back in the game with a fantastic free-kick from Bipin. But we switched off after that. There were no markings. I don't expect this from the players. Pune had far too easy from the left side. I am very disappointed.







"We defend as a team, we attack as a team. When we concede it's not just the defenders of goalkeepers. That comes as a unit. You cannot blame and point fingers," the former Spurs striker made his feelings known.







"You cannot blame Debjit (Majumder) completely. First one Marcelinho was unmarked. The second goal was a deflection. Third, he had no chance. The fourth was a deflection too I think. So I don't think Debjit can be blamed", he defended his goalkeeper - one of the players retained by ATK at the start of the season.







ATK now travel to face Jamshedpur FC on the first day of next month and the only positive Sheringham found was, "We played some fantastic football in the first half. In the second half, they had one chance and they scored. That increased the pressure. One goal changes everything."