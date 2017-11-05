ISL 2017: Top 5 matches to look forward to in November

After a gap of five months, the Indian football domestic season is back in action as the Indian Super League (ISL) season four is all set to kick-start in less than two weeks.

The ISL has been restructured this season as they welcome two new sides in Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. The Tata Group's Jamshedpur FC are a new franchise while Bengaluru FC have won the I-League in the past.

After completely dominating the I-League in their first four seasons of existence, they will now begin their journey in the ISL for bigger and better challenges.

The season kicks off with a rematch of ISL 2016 final as defending champions ATK travel to Kochi where they come up against Kerala Blasters on November 17th.

Here are the top five matches which you shouldn't miss out on:

Kerala Blasters vs ATK (November 17th, Kochi)

