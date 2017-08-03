ISL: Delhi Dynamos FC sign Argentine striker Juan Leandro Vogliotti

Delhi Dynamos have announced the signing of prolific striker Juan Leandro Vogliotti for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The Argentine forward is the first specialist striker that the Delhi based outfit has signed for the new season.

The 32-year-old Vogliotti had been playing his trade with Sports Boys Warnes in the Bolivian top division and finished as the second highest scorer in the league last season with 21 goals in 36 appearances.

The Argentine started his career with Sportivo Belgrano in his home country before doing stints with Independiente, Cipolleti, Sportivo Atenas and Villa Cubas amongst others. He moved to Patriotas in the Colombian top division in 2014 before singing for Sports Boys in 2016.

Juan Leandro More

Nicknamed 'The Chico', the striker is known for his strength and power. His physical prowess makes him a nightmare for defenders to play against and he will be deployed as a target man for Delhi Dynamos.

“I’m happy for this new challenge with Delhi Dynamos. Looking forward to start this new journey in India. I’ll try to score as many goals and help the side win as many games as possible. Hopefully, we can win the ISL together this season,” Vogliotti said upon completing his transfer.

ISL 2017: FC Pune City set to rope in Spanish midfielder Marcos Tebar

"In my opinion, Juan Vogliotti is one of our biggest signings. Juan came heavily recommended by Aspire, and it is not hard to see why. He's a clinical finisher and he is going to be a nightmare for any defence in the ISL. If you want goals he's going to give them to you!" Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.