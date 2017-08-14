Isner, Muller through in Cincinnati

American 14th seed John Isner and Gilles Muller – the 16th seed – beat Viktor Troicki and Ryan Harrison respectively in Cincinnati on Sunday

Seeds John Isner and Gilles Muller advanced to the second round of the Western and Southern Open.

With all eyes on the men's final between Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Isner and Muller quietly won through in Cincinnati on Sunday.

American 14th seed Isner made a winning start at the ATP 1000 event, overcoming Viktor Troicki 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

Playing for the first time since winning the Atlanta Open, Isner sent down 20 aces and saved both break points he faced against the Serbian.

Isner will face either Donald Young or Tommy Paul in the next round.

Luxembourg's Muller – the 16th seed – battled past Ryan Harrison 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7-3).

Muller won 90 per cent of his first service points to set up a meeting with the winner of Albert Ramos-Vinolas versus Mikhail Youzhny.