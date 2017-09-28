Issa Sarr applauds the arrival of Wayne Sandilands at Orlando Pirates

The former Downs goalkeeper has earned huge plaudits following a few key performances for Bucs this season

Orlando Pirates midfielder Issa Sarr says the arrival of Wayne Sandilands has brought nothing but stability to their back-line that was all at sea last season.

“Having a new keeper has helped, but it is a team effort and we have worked hard on our defence this season,” Sarr told the media.

After succumbing to their first loss last Saturday, Bucs visit Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday looking to return to winning ways, and Sarr is aware that this will be a different ball game.

“Every team is different and we have to adapt. The coach will lay out his plans. We’re happy with the new coach. We have more confidence now,” Sarr said.

Bucs conceded 40 goals in 30 league matches as they endured their worst season in topflight football since 1987.

Therefore, the only way to redeem the image of the club is to walk away with a piece of silverware this season.

“Pirates are a big team and this season we have to go for it and win a trophy. I can’t make predictions, though, we are taking it one game at a time,” Sarr concluded.