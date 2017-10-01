Istomin takes Chengdu title as injury forces Baghdatis retirement

Marcos Baghdatis was denied the chance to claim a first ATP tournament win in seven years as he retired injured in the Chengdu Open final.

Denis Istomin lifted the Chengdu Open trophy after Marcos Baghdatis was forced to retire due to a back injury in Sunday's final.

Trailing 3-2 in the opening set, Baghdatis slumped to the floor in clear distress after serving at 15-30.

The 32-year-old was quickly comforted by his opponent, who placed a towel under Baghdatis' head as the Cypriot was attended to by a physio.

It was soon clear that Baghdatis, who had been seeking his first title since 2010, was unable to continue, meaning Istomin was crowned the champion in an anti-climactic end to the tournament.

"I was feeling a bit of pain in my back during the week, but late after my match last night I felt some spasms," explained Baghdatis.

"This morning I woke up a bit the same. After my warm-up, it got worse. The ATP physio worked on me for an hour and a half. I was okay for three or four games and the spasms came back. I've had back issues before, but not like this."

A sympathetic Istomin said: "I know his situation, because I've had a lot of injuries. I know the feeling and we are good friends, so my first thought was to help Marcos when I saw him go down.

"Of course I want to win the title, but not this way. I hope he gets better and will be okay for the rest of the season."

Istomin is now a two-time winner on the ATP World Tour, this latest triumph following his breakthrough tournament victory in Nottingham two years ago.