Italian fans overshadow bid to tackle anti-Semitic by singing fascist songs over Anne Frank reading

Serie A’s attempts to tackle anti-Semitism backfired on Wednesday night with some Lazio fans singing fascist songs and making salutes in the stands during a reading from Anne Frank’s diary, while some Juventus supports turned their backs.

A reading from Frank’s diary was read aloud before every Italian league match this week in a bid to combat the increasing anti-Semitic incidents after Lazio fans posted stickers of Frank wearing a Roma jersey on the walls of their rivals’ Stadio Olimpico home on Sunday.

The incident caused outrage, with the Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni calling the images “unbelievable” and “unacceptable”.

Lazio players wore shirts with Anne Frank's face on (Getty Images)

In response, Lazio president Claudio Lotito decided his players would wear t-shirts depicting the German-born Jewish girl who was killed in World War II and kept a diary of her time in hiding, with the message “no to anti-Semitism”.