Italian giants Lazio will wear Anne Frank on their shirts in bid to tackle racism and anti-Semitism

Italian giants Lazio have announced that their players will wear an image of Anne Frank on their shirts when they face Bologna away from home on Wednesday night.

The move comes after Lazio fans left stickers around the Stadio Olimpico in Rome depicting Frank, a German-born Jewish girl who was killed in World War II and kept a diary of her time in hiding, wearing a Roma shirt after a match on Sunday.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito decided on the move to show that the club is committed to fighting racism and anti-Semitism and also said he would organise an annual trip to the former concentration camp at Auschwitz to educate fans about the horrors of the Holocaust.

A statement on the club’s website said: “The president of SS Lazio, Claudio Lotito, has decided that tomorrow the team will be coming to the stadium at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna with an image of Anne Frank on the Biancoceleste shirt, demonstrating the club's commitment to fighting all forms of racism and anti-Semitism.”

In comments reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Lotito said: “Today, I can officially announce that Lazio will partake in a new initiative, organising an annual trip to Auschwitz for 200 Lazio fans to educate and make sure we don't forget certain episodes, so that these lads can know what it is we're talking about.

