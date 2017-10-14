Italian Open: England's Matt Wallace takes a two-shot lead into final round

Wallace is still in the lead heading into the final day: Getty

England's Matt Wallace will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Italian Open after moving clear of the pack in Monza.

Wallace went into the third round tied on 13 under with Marcus Fraser at the top of the leaderboard and finished the day four shots better off.

The 27-year-old, who won his first European Tour title in Portugal earlier this year, carded five birdies and only one bogey, pulling off an impressive par save at the 18th.

"I'd say we're probably only halfway there because Sunday is a different day," Wallace said on europeantour.com.

"I'm going to go out, fight as hard as I can and hopefully be standing here with the trophy tomorrow."

Wallace's closest challengers are defending champion Francesco Molinari and last week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Tyrell Hatton who are both two shots adrift.

Molinari was in fine form in front of his home fans, birdieing the third, sixth and ninth holes and then picking up further shots at the 14th and 17th.

Defending champion Molinari is in fine form (Getty) More