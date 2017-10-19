Italian player slapped with five-game ban for urinating in front of fans

The club strongly deny the claims that their midfielder was "making vile and obscene gestures" towards Sarnese supporters

Turris midfielder Giovanni Liberti will miss his side’s next five matches after being suspended for an incredible reason.

During his side’s Serie D Group H clash with Sarnese, the 21-year-old was accused of urinating in front of the visiting supporters.

He was thrown off the substitute’s bench during the game and has now been banned for five fixtures for “exhibiting his genital organ”.

A statement from the sports court said that he had “urinated in the direction of the away section, while the game was paused, making vile and obscene gestures while exposing his genital organ”.

Turris, however, strongly deny these claims.

“Our player absolutely did not commit the alleged actions,” club president Antonio Colantonio told Sky Sport. “Simply in the warm-up area, there was a fountain close to a wall and the player, ready to enter the field, was drinking and adjusting his shirt that, as are the rules, he put inside his shorts.

“The serious thing is that in support of the ban there was only the testimony of the assistant referee who was positioned on the opposite side of the field of play."

The match, which took place on October 15, finished 3-3. Turris currently lie 15th in the 18-team league, though they were handed a six-point penalty on October 5.