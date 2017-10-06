Italy 1 Macedonia 1: Azzurri fail to clinch play-off spot with disappointing draw

Italy were pegged back by a late Macedonia goal, failing to get a win that would have confirmed a World Cup play-off spot next month.

Italy failed to secure a World Cup play-off spot as they were held to an uninspiring 1-1 draw with Macedonia at the Stadio Olimpico.

Victory would have assured Gian Piero Ventura's side of another chance to qualify behind group winners Spain, but they were unable to see out a win in Torino.

The Azzurri barely got out of second gear against their stubborn visitors but took a first-half lead through Giorgio Chiellini.

They were made to pay for their sluggish second-half display when Palermo forward Aleksandar Trajkovski lashed home in the 77th minute to claim a memorable point for Igor Angelovski's side.

Italy travel to Albania on Monday for their final Group G game and will want a significantly improved performance to try to secure a play-off spot.

The Azzurri, captained by Gianluigi Buffon wearing their traditional blue shirt on his 172nd international appearance, looked sharp in the early stages and should have been ahead inside eight minutes.

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne combined cleverly on the edge of the Macedonia area to allow the latter to break through a static defence and force Stole Dimitrievski into a smart save.

Macedonia, clearly not content to sit back and soak up pressure, carved out an excellent opportunity of their own 10 minutes later, but Goran Pandev's crisp volley was well held by Buffon.

Italy then wasted two glorious opportunities to take the lead.

Insigne met Marco Parolo's clipped cross in the middle of the area but his header lacked direction and was gathered by Dimitrievski.

The Macedonia goalkeeper should have been called into action again shortly after when Davide Zappacosta pulled down a deep cross inside the area. The Chelsea defender scuffed his half-volley horribly over, though.

The mounting pressure paid off five minutes before the break as Chiellini scored his eighth goal for his country.