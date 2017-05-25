Italy include Berardi in experimental squad to face San Marino

Domenico Berardi, Roberto Gagliardini and Emerson Palmieri are among the names in a youthful Italy squad to face San Marino

Italy have named an experimental squad for next month's friendly against San Marino on May 31.

Rising Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, Juventus youngster Mattia Caldara and Fiorentina's 19-year-old forward Federico Chiesa are among the 22 players to be called up.

Also included is Roma's Emerson Palmieri, who has represented Brazil at youth level, but has yet to make a senior international appearance.

Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, AC Milan duo Davide Calabria and Gianluca Lapadula and Torino's Daniele Baselli will also join the squad at Coverciano on Sunday ahead of the start of training next week.

