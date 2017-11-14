Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura apologises for World Cup failure - but won't quit

Emotional Gianluigi Buffon tries to digest Italy's failure while Sweden take advantage of their misery - Getty Images Europe

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura offered his apologies to the nation following his failure to lead the Azzurri to the 2018 World Cup. But the 69-year-old journeyman manager has not offered to stand down from his position.

Having never coached a major club before taking over the national team last year, Ventura covered himself in disgrace when four-time champion Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next summer for the first time in six decades.

Ventura was widely criticised for poor tactical decisions before and after Sweden's 1-0 aggregate win over the Azzurri.

After the scoreless draw in the second leg in Milan, it was a foregone conclusion he will be fired according to a contract stipulation in case of a failed qualification - unless he resigns.

"I'm not resigning because I haven't spoken with the (federation) president," Ventura said. "We need to evaluate things. We'll see. I'll talk with the federation and confront the problem.

Italy players react at the final whistle following their goalless draw at the San Siro