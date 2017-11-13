Italy fail to qualify for first World Cup in 60 years after play-off defeat to Sweden

The mood was eerie, simmering from disbelief towards anger and the result was unthinkable.

But no noise the San Siro could produce was capable of willing Italy to a goal, and the four-time World Cup winners have missed out on their first World Cup finals since 1958 after a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden.

The Azzurri, led by the hapless Gian Piero Ventura, couldn't muster a goal over 180 minutes of football, meaning Jakob Johansson's first-leg winner was enough to send the Swedes to Russia.

Ventura had the unenviable task of replacing Antonio Conte as Italian coach, and the unenviable challenge of getting past Spain in an unforgiving qualifying group.

But questionable team selection and curious tactics saw Italy miss out on a top spot and consigned to a play-off spot, where they were bested by the Scandinavians.

For what remains of Italy's 2006 World Cup winners, this was a shameful and distressing way to exit international football. Gianluigi Buffon, who roared with passion, tears in his eyes before kick-off was crying again at full-time for altogether more unhappy reasons. Daniele De Rossi, one of the key under-performers in this agonising two-legged defeat, can also be expected to retire from international football with this.

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura is set to take much of the blame (Getty) More