Italy legend Andrea Pirlo announces retirement

Andrea Pirlo has announced he will retire from professional football when his contract at New York City FC expires in December.

The former AC Milan, Juventus and Italy star has won six Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues and the World Cup in a glittering career.

However, he has played just 15 of NYCFC's 32 MLS games this season and with the 38-year-old out of contract after December 31, he says the time has come to bring an end to his career.

"You realise that the time has come," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Every day you have physical problems, you cannot train as you want because you always have some problem.

"At my age, that's enough. It's not that you can go on forever until the age of 50. I'll do something else.

"At 38, it's just right to give young players room. I'm not angry. Instead, I will give a hand to team-mates and to the coach."

