Italy legend and World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo set to retire from football

Andrea Pirlo has called time on his illustrious career confirming he will hang up his boots for good at the end of the MLS season.

The former AC Milan, Juventus and Italy star has announced he will call it a day when his New York City FC contract expires at the end of the year.

Pirlo enjoyed a glittering career winning six Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues and a World Cup with Azzurri but at 38-years-old has decided enough is enough.

Pirlo is calling it a day after an illustrious career (Getty)

"You realise that the time has come," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Every day you have physical problems, you cannot train as you want because you always have some problem.

"At my age, that's enough. It's not that you can go on forever until the age of 50. I'll do something else.

"At 38, it's just right to give young players room. I'm not angry. Instead, I will give a hand to team-mates and to the coach."

There has been talk Pirlo could come to England and join fellow countryman Antonio Conte at Chelsea but as regards his future plans Pirlo is choosing to play his cards close to his chest for now.

"I'll do something else, I'll be back in Italy in December," he added. "Work with Conte? They say things, I have some ideas, but give me time to decide."