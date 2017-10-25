Italy must qualify for World Cup, urges Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon has stressed the importance of Italy qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, as the Azzurri prepare to face Sweden in a two-legged play-off clash.

Italy missed out on automatic qualification after finishing behind Spain in Group G, while they were afforded arguably the toughest possible draw, with Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Greece their other potential opponents.

Gian Piero Ventura's side travel to the Friends Arena for the first leg on November 10 before hosting the conclusion of the tie at the San Siro in Milan three days later.

And while Buffon is expecting a stern test against Sweden, who were second in Group A behind France but finished above the Netherlands to earn a play-off place, the 39-year-old says the 2006 winners have to be in Russia.

"It's an important target for myself and for Italian football," Buffon told FIFA's website.

"We must qualify for the next World Cup, for our football history and tradition. The play-off will be tough but we need to qualify.

"Sweden is a difficult one. They play a high standard of football. They don't give you any gifts on the pitch. You must achieve the win by suffering and by putting in your best effort, because if you are not in your best shape, you can easily lose.

"I have great respect for them and am curious to see what it will be like to play against them."

