Itodo: Plateau United want to make history

The defender has been a huge inspiration for his side and he has revealed that his mates are eager to finish on a winning note to claim the diadem

Daniel Itodo says his mates want to create history with Plateau United as they aim to help guide the side to Nigeria Professional Football League glory this season.

The Peace Boys are on top of the log before the encounter against holders Enugu Rangers but sit one point above MFM, who will face El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri in the race for the title.

Itodo has been integral to Plateau's incredible campaign, with his Rory Delap's long throw-ins resulting to 18 of his side's 47 goals this season.

And the defender has banished worries over his side's possible slip against Enugu Rangers at the Rwang Pam Stadium, assuring fans that they will deliver the league title.

"The mood within the team is very high. We know in football anything can happen and the match against Enugu Rangers will not be easy," Itodo told Goal.

"I and my fellow teammates are very ready for the match because we want to be crowned champions. We want to win the match and win the trophy.

"Everybody is expecting us to win the trophy. We are assuring everyone on the Plateau that we are going to do and make sure we win the trophy to give them what they have long hoped for.

"So far, so good, I must say glory be to God because the season has been so great for us. I think the way the coaches, players, and management play, talk together like one big family.

"What got us this far was the love among players, coaches and the management the season. To sum it all, I will say it is just hard work and determination.

“Personally, this has been my best season ever and I feel this is my time to make history and for my name to be written in gold. Since I started my career, I haven't reached this stage. Come Saturday, winning the league title will be so great for my career and that of my teammates.

"Enugu Rangers are not a push over and as the defending champions - they will be bringing the handling over the trophy to us. We want to make history. It won't be easy. For the match, nobody should anything less than us winning in Jos when we are seeing the trophy."