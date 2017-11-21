Itumeleng Khune doubtful for Kaizer Chiefs' trip to AmaZulu

Khune is facing a race against time to be fit for this week's league match against Usuthu following his allergic reaction to prawns on Monday

Kaizer Chiefs medical team will have to decide if Itumeleng Khune should travel with the team to Durban for their Wednesday's league encounter against AmaZulu.

Khune had an allergic reaction after eating prawns on Monday, less than 24 hours before Amakhosi travelled to the KwaZulu Natal province.

The 30-year-old recently played in a protective face mask whilst on national duty, but he returned to his club in good shape last week Thursday.

He went on to feature in Amakhosi's 1-0 defeat to Bidvest Wits on Saturday afternoon, but this recent setback could see him lose his place in the team for the league match at the King Zwelithini Stadium.