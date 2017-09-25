Itumeleng Khune should be ready for the next match, confirms Kaizer Chiefs doctor

Amakhosi have confirmed that Khune will be ready to take on Bakgaga despite injury scare

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been cleared by the hospital after sustaining a neck muscle spasm.

Following a collision with Golden Arrows’ Knox Mutizwa, Khune was unable to complete the game on the weekend with Edmore Chirambadare forced to fill in for Khune in his absence. While Khune eased Chiefs fans’ fears after posting a picture of himself on social media, the club have now taken to their website to issue a statement regarding the player’s wellbeing.

“Khune fell heavily on his head,” Dr Hashendra Ramjee told the club’s website regarding the stoppage time incident.

“He had a sore neck and a headache from the clash. We took him to hospital where he was examined. Accordingly, he was cleared of danger,” he confirmed.

Meanwhile, the doctor further states that Bafana Bafana goalkeeper will be closely assessed in the coming days, but he believes that Khune will be in contention for a place in Steve Komphela’s squad which will take on Baroka FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“Itu (Khune) will undergo a series of checks and rehabilitation,” Dr Ramjee added.

“However, he should be ready for the next match,” he concluded.