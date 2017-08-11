Itumeleng Khune: Why Kaizer Chiefs playmarker Hendrick Ekstein is stepping up to the plate

Goal spoke to the Amakhosi captain about the club's two exciting players

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune is pleased with Hendrick ‘Pule’ Ekstein's progess at the club.

“The youngsters are working very hard. You can see with their behaviour off the field that they are willing to learn," Khune told Goal.

"You can see now Pule has raised his hand because he wants to play week in and week out," he said about the 26-year-old creative midfielder.

"We told him he has got the potential and he is starting to show it and stepping up to the plate,” Khune added.

Ekstein, who a Chiefs development academy product, was impressive during Amakhosi's 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates in the 2017 Carling Black Label Champion Cup match last month.

Amakhosi also have teenage sensation Wiseman Meyiwa, who was promoted from their academy, and he is seen as a long-term replacement for midfield general Willard Katsande.

“We have got the likes of Wiseman Meyiwa, who just played at the 2017 Fifa Under-20 World Cup finals. He is someone that is going to be a good replacement for Katsande when he retires," Khune said.

"So, we have great talent at the club,” he concluded.