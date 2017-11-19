Ivan Lendl would not have been the man to rebuild Andy Murray at this crossroads in his career

As Andy Murray plans his comeback in Australia in six weeks’ time, where he will be without Ivan Lendl following a mutual parting of the ways between the coach and player, the former world No 1 must have reflected on the last occasion when he returned to competition after a lengthy break.

Following back surgery in September 2013, Murray was off the court for more than three months. After returning at the start of 2014 he struggled to rediscover his best form and by the spring Lendl’s first spell as his coach was over.

After replacing Lendl with Amelie Mauresmo, Murray reached his first final for 14 months in September and only just scraped into the field for the year-ending World Tour Finals, where his season finished in a crushing 6-0, 6-1 defeat by Roger Federer.

It was a trying time for everyone in the Murray camp, but the patience of Mauresmo in particular paid off. In the first month of 2015 Murray was playing in the Australian Open final and by 2016 he was enjoying the best year of his career.

Mauresmo, who worked with Murray for nearly two years, never coached the Scot to a Grand Slam title, but she took him back to No 2 in the world rankings and you sense that her softly-spoken, thoughtful and caring approach was just what he needed at the time.

If Murray is to go through similar travails this time around, when his absence from competition will have extended to nearly six months following the hip injury he suffered this summer, he might have been thinking that Lendl was not the ideal coach to have in his corner.

Lendl has many qualities and was clearly the key figure in turning him into a Grand Slam champion, but would he have been the man to nurse Murray through what is likely to be a very challenging time?

As a player Lendl reached the top of the world rankings and stayed there for 270 weeks thanks in large part to his ferocious appetite for hard work. As a coach he seemed to adopt a similar philosophy, which matched Murray’s own.