Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie suffers heavy defeat with AC Milan

The Ivory Coast international was on parade for the entire duration as the Rossoneri were mauled at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday

Franck Kessie could not stop AC Milan from avoiding a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Lazio in their Serie A fixture.

Ciro Immobile’s hat-trick and Luis Alberto second half strike ended the decent start of Vincenzo Montella’s men in the Italian topflight.

Immobile started the party for Simone Inzaghi's men from the penalty spot in the 38th minute and later doubled the lead two minutes before the break.

Three minutes after the restart, the Italian completed his treble instantly followed by an Alberto’s goal which ensured the Biancocelesti continued their winning streak as Riccardo Montolivo’s 56th minute strike could not get the visitors back into the game.

Kessie who has scored a goal in three league games this campaign, played for the entire 90 minutes as the Rossoneri slipped to the sixth spot in the Serie A log with six points from three games.

Milan will hope to bounce back from the embarrassing loss when they visit Austria Wien for their Uefa Europa League game on Thursday.