Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessie leads AC Milan to Crotone rout

The 20-year-old midfielder scored his first goal for I Rossoneri as they breezed past the Pythagoreans with an emphatic scoreline

Franck Kessie was on song for AC Milan with his debut goal that led the Vincenzo Montella’s men to a commanding 3-0 win over Crotone in their opening Serie A game.

Kessie who joined the San Siro giants on a two-year loan deal from Atlanta this summer, started the party in the Stadio Ezio Scida six minutes after kickoff by converting from the penalty spot.

Solo strikes from Patrick Cutrone and Suso compounded the woes of the Davide Nicola’s men in the first half as they struggled to establish their presence with a goal in the encounter.

6' GOOOOOAL @KessieFranck makes no mistake from the spot / Kessié è freddo dal dischetto e non sbaglia! #CrotoneMilan 0-1 pic.twitter.com/LsF8USyks6 — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 20, 2017

The Ivory Coast international was on parade for the entire duration of the game while Nigeria’s Simeon Nwankwo was excluded from Crotone’s match day squad.

Milan welcome Cagliari for their next league game on August 27 after Uefa Europa League qualification game against Shkendija on Thursday.