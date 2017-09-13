Iwobi, Akpom ready for Arsenal’s Uefa Europa League game

The forwards are eager to play in the Gunners’ first game in the second tier of the European competition on Thursday night

Alex Iwobi and Chuba Akpom are prepared for Arsenal’s Uefa Europa League game against FC Cologne.

Arsene Wenger’s men welcome the Billy Goats to the Emirates Stadium for their opening Group H fixture.

Iwobi, who recently returned from a thigh injury, disclosed that he is prepared to make his first ever appearance in the Europa League while Akpom who has been playing for the U23 team this season, is focused on getting the job done against the German Bundesliga visitors.

Either of the duo could get the nod in the starting XI with Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck being rested for the game.