Iwobi hails Arsenal's win over Cologne

The 21-year-old was on parade for the Gunners as they got their continental campaign off to a winning start and the player has lauded the victory

Alex Iwobi has hailed Arsenal following their 3-1 victory over Cologne in their Group H Uefa Europa League opener on Thursday's evening

The German side started the encounter on an impressive note with a goal from Jhon Cordoba few minutes after kick off but Sead Kolasinac pulled Arsene Wenger’s men level in the 49th minutes.

Strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin then helped the English outfit to a comfortable win.

Iwobi featured for 68th minutes in the encounter before being replaced by Jack Wilshere and the forward has taken to the social media to hail their feat.

“Nice way to start our Uefa Europa League campaign with a win,” Iwobi posted on Instagram.

The Super Eagles midfielder will be hoping to get more playing time under his belt when Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge to tackle Chelsea in their next English Premier League encounter on Sunday.