Iwobi and Moses miss Nigeria training ahead of Zambia clash

Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi were missing in Tuesday evening’s training as Nigeria prepare for their crunch encounter against Zambia in Uyo.

Iwobi, who was on target in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory against Brighton and Hoves over the weekend, was given permission to sit out of Super Eagles’ drill by Gernot Rohr – as he arrived late afternoon.

Moses, on the other hand, is yet to arrive camp despite his no-show in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, and Ola Aina completed the list of players who did not warm up with the three-time African champions.

Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, William Troost Ekong, John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo and Ikechukwu Ezenwa were part of the session.

Others include Elderson Echiejile, Daniel Akpeyi, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Agbo, Mikel Agu, Dele Ajiboye, Ahmed Musa Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Aremu Afeez and Kelechi Iheanacho.







