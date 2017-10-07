Iwobi sends Nigeria to third straight World Cup

The Arsenal striker came off the bench to fire the Super Eagles to Russia 2018 and end the qualification hopes of Group B rivals Zambia

Alex Iwobi scored the decisive goal as Nigeria became the first African team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Zambia.

The Arsenal forward netted a 73rd-minute winner to give the Super Eagles an unassailable six-point lead in Group B of qualifying.

Zambia join Cameroon and Algeria in missing out on Russia 2018, which will mark Nigeria's third straight World Cup appearance and sixth in total.

Their best result is reaching the Round of 16, which they managed in 1994, 1998 and 2014.