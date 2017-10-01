Iwobi on target as Arsenal defeat Brighton

The Nigerian possesses an abundance of talent and appears to be taking Arsene Wenger's advice on board by adding goals to his game

Alex Iwobi was on target as Arsenal defeated Brighton 2-0 in an English Premier League encounter at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigeria international had struggled with a thigh injury and thus, missed the Gunners’ last two games against West Brom and midweek’s Uefa Europa League fixture at BATE Borisov.

But he was passed fit to start the game against Chris Hughton’s men and ended up with a crucial second goal.

Nacho Monreal had volleyed Arsene Wenger’s men in front in the 16th minute before the 21-year-old sealed the victory for the hosts off an exquisite Alexis Sanchez back heel in the 56th minute.

Iwobi was taken off in the 71st minute for Theo Walcott. And his performance in the game against the Seagulls will hand Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr a huge relief ahead of Saturday’s crucial Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualifying encounter against Zambia after he missed out on last month’s double-header against Cameroon due to injury.