Jürgen Klopp looking to get Liverpool transfer business done early as he chases five targets

Jürgen Klopp wants new signings to be in place before the start of Liverpool's pre-season: Getty

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is hoping to bring summer signings in as soon as possible as he prepares to strengthen his squad for a season of Champions League football.

As revealed by The Independent last week, Liverpool are confident of competing a deal for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, one of five names currently on Klopp’s shortlist.

Liverpool’s failure to maintain their early title challenge was attributed to a lack of squad depth in some quarters and Klopp is now looking for reinforcements, with plans to strengthen at left-back, central defence, central midfield and up front.

As well as Sessegnon, Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, Hull City’s Andrew Robertson and the RB Leipzig pair Timo Werner and Naby Keita are also being monitored.

After his side’s 3-0 friendly win over Sydney FC, Klopp gave an indication as to when he would like deals to be completed, telling reporters: “I wish we can bring in the players tomorrow but of course that isn't really likely. The best scenario is always to have them in before pre-season.”

However, the Liverpool manager went on to pour cold water over suggestions that he needs to add numbers in defensive midfield, despite a perceived weakness in the position and the likely departure of Lucas Leiva.

RB Leipzig’s Keita, one of Klopp’s priority targets, can play in a holding role in front of the back four but excelled as a more dynamic, running presence in midfield for the Bundesliga runners-up this season.

Asked whether a defensive midfielder could help his side defend better against opposition counter-attacks, Klopp said: “Second balls after set-pieces, another defensive midfielder would not really be around this situation so it does not help a lot.

“Half-spaces when counter-pressing does not work, it's all about organisation. We did already much better in the last few games and we improved around set-pieces a lot.”