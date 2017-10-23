Jabulani Shongwe: Why I snubbed Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The left-footed player struggled for game-time at Wits, who won the 2016/17 PSL title

Lamontville Golden Arrows midfielder Jabulani Shongwe has revealed the real reason why he snubbed Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with the two Soweto giants, before he joined Abafana Bes'thende from Bidvest Wits two months ago.

“It was an easy decision to join Arrows. Their style of play suites my game. I also saw an opportunity to play regularly," ” Shongwe told the media.

"I’m still struggling with my fitness but slowly getting there. The boss (Mato Madlala) told me about her big plans for the club and I want to be the part of that project," he continued.

“It was very frustrating because I was a regular the season before and then last season I was on the bench most of the time," the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder.

"Despite my frustration, I had to stay disciplined and focused. It is all about knowing what you want. If you know what you want, you have to be focused even if you face challenges.

The midfield maestro was competing with Phumlani Ntshangase, Ben Motshwari and Granwald Scott for a place in the Wits starting line-up.

"The coach (Gavin Hunt) gave me reasons as to why I was not playing ... but obviously, as a player, it is difficult to understand why you're sitting on the bench because you were doing well the previous season," he added.

"I had to stay strong. I’m at Arrows now and I don’t have to deal with that situation anymore," Shongwe explained.

The South Africa international is looking forward to facing Pirates when Arrows take on the Soweto giants in a Telkom Knockout Cup match at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

“We are happy that we are still unbeaten in the league. We have a week to prepare for Pirates. We are confident enough that we will do well against them. They are also doing very well at the moment,” the attacker indicated.

"We have to keep working hard and be calm come matchday. Games against Pirates are easy to prepare for. The most difficult games are against small teams.

"Pirates are the big team and they attract massive support wherever they go. On the pitch it won’t be easy. At the moment we are doing very well and we will be motivated to continue doing well," he concluded.