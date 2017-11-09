Jack Butland breaks finger on England duty to become seventh withdrawal from squad

Jack Butland has broken his finger in England training and has returned to his club Stoke City for treatment.

The injury will be a severe concern to the struggling Premier League side and leaves England with just two goalkeepers for their forthcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil. England have been decimated by injury with Butland now the seventh and most serious withdrawal from the squad as they begin their World Cup preparations. It is unclear as to how long he will be ruled out for.

England manager Gareth Southgate has not yet decided whether to call up a replacement for Butland having left Southampton’s Fraser Forster out of his original squad through a loss of form.

Butland was in line to start against Germany but suffered the injury in training at St George’s Park on Thursday morning which leaves Southgate with only first-choice Joe Hart and uncapped Jordan Pickford for the two World Cup warm-up games.

It can be assumed that each goalkeeper will start one of the matches. However Southgate will assess his options after the game against Germany.

Butland was expected to start back-to-back games for England before injury struck again