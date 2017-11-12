Jack Cork nearly missed his chance to finally make England debut
Jack Cork has revealed how he almost missed the chance to finally make his senior England debut.
Midfielder Cork has played for England at every age group and also represented his country in the 2012 Olympics.
The withdrawals of Dele Alli, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson prompted a late call up to the full England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil after Cork had already packed his bags to go on holiday.
“I was about to go on holiday with the missus and the kids when the gaffer called me in the morning and said 'do you want to come?',” said Cork. “I was going to Dubai with them, they're over there now.”
The holiday meant his wife and children missed his England debut, as Cork made a substitutes’ appearance against Germany. But his father Alan, who played for Wimbledon and Sheffield United, was at Wembley.
“They've gone and took my mum over to help with the kids. I told them to go because I didn't think I'd feature against Germany, I thought there'd be more chance on Tuesday and I'd maybe get on then.
“I've had other family at Wembley and they'll be alright. There'll be pictures and stuff. I'm sure my Mum will have been buzzing, having a couple of drinks because she'd have been nervous. They'll be happy.”
Cork was tipped for big things as a youngster at Chelsea, but has had to battle back through League One and the Championship to finally get his England chance, aged 28, after moving to Burnley in the summer.
“It's amazing,” said Cork. “I feel like I've done it the hard way, I've done my graft and played all the games from League One, to Championship - put myself out there. I feel like I've played enough games to have merited a chance and I'm just really happy the manager has trusted me to get in there.”
Cork has been an integral part of Burnley’s superb start to the season, having completed a surprise £10 million move from Swansea City.
“The move came quite quickly at the start of the summer. It wasn't in anyone's minds I don't think, the club's, my family's or mine,” said Cork. “It just seemed like the right thing at the right time. I spoke to both managers and it went through. It couldn't have gone any better and it's been the perfect start to the season.”