Jack Duncan extends Newcastle Jets stay

Goalkeeper Jack Duncan has signed a one-year extension to his Newcastle Jets contract, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2018-19 A-League season.

Duncan played 25 of Newcastle's 27 matches in his maiden campaign with the Jets, with the 24-year-old keeping two cleansheets and conceding 43 goals in his first season as a number one goalkeeper.

His previous best campaign in terms of league appearances was in 2013-14 when he played six A-League games for Perth Glory.

In fact, Duncan had made just 10 senior appearances in his career before this season.

Duncan will compete with recent arrival Glen Moss to be new coach Ernie Merrick's leading goalkeeper in 2017-18.

"With only ten teams in the A-League it can be really difficult to break through as a goalkeeper in Australia," he said in a statement.

"I relished having the challenge of 'BK' [former Jets goalkeeper Ben Kennedy] last pre-season and then having a full season to establish myself in the team."

"Next season will be about pushing on personally and trying to help the team win as many games as possible.

"With Glen coming to the club we will have another experienced goalkeeper in the goalkeeper's union alongside [coach] Jess [Vanstrattan] and myself - us three being able to work with each other and progress and improve is something that I am really looking forward to."

Duncan joined Newcastle from Randers in June after a one year in Denmark where he played just two senior matches.

He started his professional career with the Jets - making his A-League debut in 2011 - before two seasons at Glory.

The Jets have 19 players in their senior squad for next season.