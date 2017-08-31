Jack Nowell takes his time for success to sink in but Exeter Chiefs wing ready to start from the bottom and build up

Jack Nowell believes he must deliver again for Exeter this season in order to reap rewards with England: Getty

Count this on your fingers. How many players last season won the Aviva Premiership, the Six Nations and drew the British and Irish Lions tour?

Remarkably, it is just one, and that is Jack Nowell. Given his big breakthrough with England came in the 2016 Six Nations, that is quite some achievement, but then it has been a bit of a whirlwind season for the homegrown Exeter Chiefs wing.

After Nowell started all five of England’s Grand Slam-winning Six Nations games in 2016, injury issues affected his chances of starting this year’s championship, and after being mooted as a Lions shoo-in, his hopes of making the tour of New Zealand were suddenly hanging in the balance.

Eventually though, Nowell found his form at the same time that Exeter hit their stride, and a virtuoso 16-match unbeaten streak carried the Chiefs to a first Premiership title, during which Nowell unsurprisingly made it over the whitewash.

Needless to say, the 24-year-old was riding a wave of momentum and just one day after helping to lift the trophy at Twickenham, the Cornwall native was in a taxi heading back to London to join the Lions squad. Once again forced his way into the reckoning, with Warren Gatland playing the wing in the second and third Tests, and it’s unsurprising when Nowell admits it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“I’ve had a bit of time off, I was given five weeks off which was quite nice,” Nowell tells The Independent. “I’ve not really had that amount of time off since I started playing rugby so I managed to get away with my family, spend a good week away with them, managed to go on a bit of a holiday with the boys. I got a chance to celebrate it all, celebrate the whole year, but obviously now we’re back in pre-season it’s time to go again.

“It’s taken the whole five weeks to enjoy it and for it to sink in a bit. You can dwell on things, obviously it’s a massive achievement but if you carry on thinking about it then you’re not really moving forward and again it’s a big thing for us this year to keep moving forward.”

After such a successful year, it would be no surprise if Nowell found motivation this season somewhat hard to find. Exeter have risen from Premiership new boys to English champions, the national team remains back-to-back Six Nations champions and the next Lions tour is a demoralising three years and 10 months away.

That’s why the fan favourite is ready to set out his goals right back at the start of the curve, by focusing on all things Exeter, starting with their season-opening trip to Gloucester on Friday where Nowell starts among the replacements.

