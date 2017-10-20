Jack Wilshere can do what 'mere mortals can only dream of' says to former Arsenal defender Martin Keown

Wilshere is yet to play in the Premier League: Getty

Jack Wilshere can do what “mere mortals can only dream of” according to Martin Keown, after the midfielder’s performance for Arsenal against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old started the move for Olivier Giroud’s winner in Serbia and made the crucial flick to Theo Walcott who headed to the Frenchman to bicycle-kick home.

And it was that contribution which prompted Keown to make the comments about Wilshere, despite him not playing a single Premier League game so far this season.

“It's the brilliance of Wilshere, punching a hole in midfield, seeing what mere mortals can only dream of,” the former Arsenal defender told BT Sport.

“It's a platform for Wilshere to prove fitness and ability. The saying behind scenes is that Jack is playing better than ever in training.”

The game in Belgrade was Wilshere’s fourth of the season after only playing in the EFL Cup and all three of Arsenal’s Europa League games, all of which have been won, meaning the Gunners are on course to go through top.