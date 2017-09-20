Jack Wilshere 'much more mature' since returning to Arsenal as he prepares for first start, says Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes that Jack Wilshere has returned to Arsenal a “much more mature man” after going through three years of injury hell ahead of his first start of the season on Wednesday.

Wilshere is set to start Arsenal’s Carabao Cup third round clash against Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday, having made a substitute appearance in last week’s 2-1 Europa League victory over FC Koln, and it will come as his first start for the Gunners since the 4-0 win against Aston Villa in May 2016 after spending last season on loan at Bournemouth.

To make matters worse, the 25-year-old returned to the club in the summer with a broken leg, delaying his pre-season and subsequently keeping him out of the first month of Premier League fixtures, and there were suggestions that Wilshere could seek a second consecutive season out on loan on transfer deadline day, only for the England international to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

With Wilshere set to be one of the more senior names in Arsenal’s line-up for the visit of Doncaster to north London, Wenger believes that he can rely on the midfielder to be one of the more mature players in his side, despite him being sent off in an under-23 fixture last month when he reacted angrily to a bad tackle.

“Jack deals with the pressure very well,” Wenger told the club's website. “He always had that from a very young age but I would say that overall he is more patient now. He got a few knocks and bruises that build a man and at the start it was all very easy for him.

“Jack has gone through some tough times so he has that density, that fitness now of a man who knows that life is not only easy.

“You have as well to go through some difficult periods and he has always had a football brain. Jack understands football very well, but I would say he's a much more mature man today. He had always common sense Jack, but he had an impulsive character.”

Wenger will still show caution with Wilshere as he believes he is not yet back to 100 per cent fitness, with the club’s academy product playing just five times for the Gunners since the start of the 2015/16 season due to a number of serious injuries.

“Jack has been consistent in training,” Wenger added. “If you ask me is he back to his full, 100 per cent potential, I would say no, but he's not far away. The rest now can only be gained by competition.

View photos Wilshere made his Arsenal return in last week's Europa League victory (Getty) More

“That's why I believe that these kind of games are very important for Jack at the moment. He is focused, he is working hard and he is absolutely determined to get his place back in the team. There is a big fight there and that's what we want.”