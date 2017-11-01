Jack Wilshere is back in Arsene Wenger's plans but he's still playing for Arsenal future
Jack Wilshere might have forced his way back into Arsene Wenger’s plans but he has been told he is still playing for his Arsenal future.
Wilshere, who has found himself behind Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in the pecking order in the Premier League, has been a regular in Europe.
He will once again start in the Europa League against Red Star Belgrade tomorrow where a fourth successive group win will take Arsenal through to the last 32. That seems a near formality. But Wilshere’s future is not so clear.
He is out of contract next summer and is expected to learn whether he will be handed an extension next month before the transfer window reopens in January.
“I’ve said many times that [his future] would be decided in December,” said Wenger. “I wanted to give him six months not to think about that and see where we go.”
Wilshere has been restricted to 13 minutes of League action this season. He has been treated with kid gloves by Wenger, given his previous woeful injury record, but the midfielder’s creaking body has so far stood up strong.
Now the 25-year-old is showing signs that he can rediscover the form which first saw him burst onto the scene as a teenager.
“Jack has a quality that is very difficult to get together,” added Wenger. “He can dribble and he can as well give the final ball. You don’t find that a lot in the same player.
“Since he has been playing for us, everybody has been starting to think in a different way. We have seen as well that he is not where people thought he was.
“Now he feels as well that he has found that little bit of sharpness that is decided in the first two yards.”