Jack Wilshere: You cannot question Arsenal's character – it is horrible to hear when people criticise us

Jack Wilshere, speaking on the eve of Arsenal's Europa League game with Red Star Belgrade, has defended his side's character following the criticism levelled at them by Watford's Troy Deeney

Jack Wilshere admitted it was “horrible” to hear accusations from Watford striker Troy Deeney that his Arsenal team-mates lack “cojones” after their defeat at Vicarage Road on Saturday, but insisted that it was unfair to question the side’s character.

The midfielder, who is set to start Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, said the comments were not justified.

A Deeney-inspired Watford came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a controversial penalty and a last-minute winner from Tom Cleverley.

Speaking afterwards, Deeney said: “There’s a reason they lost and it was not because of one penalty. I have to watch what I say, but… having a bit of cojones, having a bit of nuts.”

Wilshere, who is yet to feature in the Premier League after returning to Arsenal from a loan at Bournemouth last season, said the players have not spoken about Deeney’s criticism but added that “no one wants to hear those comments”.

“As a player if your attitude is questioned, it’s horrible,” he said. “I look around this team and and you can’t question our character. People try and put us down, they always have. I don’t think the comments were justified.

“When we look back at the game we look back at ourselves and what we did wrong. I don’t think we can look back and question our character - we did certain things wrong but we certainly did not want to let the lead slip.”

Arsenal threw away a one-goal lead before losing to Watford at Vicarage Road