Jack Wilshere: You cannot question Arsenal's character – it is horrible to hear when people criticise us
Jack Wilshere admitted it was “horrible” to hear accusations from Watford striker Troy Deeney that his Arsenal team-mates lack “cojones” after their defeat at Vicarage Road on Saturday, but insisted that it was unfair to question the side’s character.
The midfielder, who is set to start Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, said the comments were not justified.
A Deeney-inspired Watford came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a controversial penalty and a last-minute winner from Tom Cleverley.
Speaking afterwards, Deeney said: “There’s a reason they lost and it was not because of one penalty. I have to watch what I say, but… having a bit of cojones, having a bit of nuts.”
Wilshere, who is yet to feature in the Premier League after returning to Arsenal from a loan at Bournemouth last season, said the players have not spoken about Deeney’s criticism but added that “no one wants to hear those comments”.
“As a player if your attitude is questioned, it’s horrible,” he said. “I look around this team and and you can’t question our character. People try and put us down, they always have. I don’t think the comments were justified.
“When we look back at the game we look back at ourselves and what we did wrong. I don’t think we can look back and question our character - we did certain things wrong but we certainly did not want to let the lead slip.”
Arsene Wenger, his manager, accepted it hurt to hear such a frank assessment of his squad, but said: “I know who my players are. In the last seven games we had six wins and one draw. After that, the comments, that’s part of the modern game. I love my players and I trust their strength of character to respond quickly.”
Arsenal come into Thursday night’s clash two points clear of Red Star Belgrade at the top of their Europa League group following wins in their opening two games. But the Serbs are likely to present the stiffest test yet for Wenger’s side.
Vladen Milojevic’s side have not been beaten at home in five European games this season, and are currently four points clear at the top of the Serbian SuperLiga.
Wenger said defender Mathieu Debuchy will “certainly” start in what would be his first appearance since November 2016. “He has not played for a long time because every time he was close to coming back in, he was injured again," Wenger said.
There is also set to be another opportunity for Theo Walcott to impress in European competition. Walcott has lost his place in the Premier League side but scored two goals in Arsenal’s 4-2 victory over BATE Borisov last month.
“At the moment he looks back to a very good shape,” Wenger said. “I felt it took him some time to come back to his real level.
“Since the start of the season he looks highly motivated and focused, and I must say I am impressed with what he is doing and the way he is coping with the situation.”